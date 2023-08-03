Lizzo has been blasted by a documentary maker for alleged disrespectful behaviour.

Sophia Nahli Allison, 36, tweeted on Tuesday (01.08.23) she wanted to speak up against the 35-year-old singer as “validating other Black women’s experiences is deeply important” to her in the wake of a lawsuit filed by three of Lizzo’s former backing dancers, who are suing her for alleged sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination.

Sophia shared a photo of herself holding a large camera during a concert, explaining that she had “travelled a bit with Lizzo” in 2019 for the ‘Love, Lizzo’ documentary released by HBO Max in 2022.

She went on to say she “walked away” from the project “after about two weeks” as she was allegedly “treated with such disrespect” by Lizzo performer.

Sophia added: “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centred, and unkind she is.

“My spirit said to run as fast as you f****** can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gas lit and was deeply hurt, but I’ve healed.”

The director said reading the lawsuit filed by Lizzo’s ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams made her realise how “dangerous of a situation” her own experience was.

She tied up her post by stating: “This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

‘Good as Hell’ singer Lizzo was accused in a bombshell lawsuit filed on Tuesday (01.08.23) by her ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez of subjecting them to endure weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour.

Their claims include an allegation the singer forced them to eat bananas sticking out of sex workers’ vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam.

More of the singer’s ex-employees are now speaking out in support of the lawsuit filed against the “Truth Hurts” singer for allegedly subjecting them to weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour.

Hours after three of Lizzo’s former dancers came forward with the allegations, her former creative director, Quinn Whitney Wilson, and dancer Courtney Hollinquest claimed they experienced similar treatment.

The trio claim while on a concert trip with the Grammy Award-winning artist to Amsterdam in February 2023, Lizzo invited them for a night out on the town that ended in the city’s Red Light District.

They said in their filing: “Things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

The dancers added Lizzo allegedly “pressured” and “goaded” Arianna into touching one of the nude performer’s breasts.

Ron Zambrano, the plaintiffs’ attorney, said in a statement: “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralising.”