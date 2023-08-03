Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander is in police custody for stalking.

Jason, 41 - who was married to Britney for just 55 hours in 2004 - was held in a Tennessee jail after being booked on Wednesday (02.08.23) morning, according to TMZ.

It is not clear if he has been granted bail or if he has an upcoming court date.

While the alleged stalking victim has not been named, it is unlikely to be Britney as she currently lives in California and has posted a dancing video from her home there this week.

Meanwhile, last June, Jason crashed the latest wedding of the Britney, 41, when she tied the knot with long-term boyfriend and actor Sam Asghari, 29, at her LA mansion.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video, he said: "Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife … I'm here to crash the wedding."

Following the incident, Britney and her husband were granted a restraining order against Jason - which prevents him from coming within 100 yards of the couple - and Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengard thanked local authorities for their work.

He said: "Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order. I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be. This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride."