Una Healy has a new boyfriend.

The 41-year-old singer - who recently claimed she was "hoodwinked" into being in a throuple with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne - has recently started dating Irish comedian Stephen Mullan, 35, the narrator for Australian 'Love Island'.

Una attended the Paddy Power comedy festival with Stephen over the weekend, where he told pals they were dating.

A source told The Sun: "Una was hanging out with Stephen after his turn on stage and appeared to be very tactile with him.

“They were together in the artist's area and while Una was more quiet Stephen was happily introducing Una to people as his girlfriend.

“He seemed very keen on her and had a huge smile on his face.”

Meanwhile, Una previously claimed she had been through the "worst six months" of her life because of the attention her so-called throuple with David and Sian attracted.

Una - who has two children with ex-husband Ben Foden - told Ireland's Sunday Times newspaper: “It’s been the worst six months of my life you know. I just want it to be over and put it all behind me. I really thought it would fade away but it’s gone on so long and it’s still going. I’m hoping now, that by speaking about it, a line can be drawn and it can finally be over....

“I feel like I can’t escape from it. It won’t go away. There were only ever two photos of us together and I haven’t seen him since January but it just goes on and on. I was literally just living my normal life down in Thurles but there was this whole other existence that the tabloids were pushing, one of me in this relationship that wasn’t real.

"It has been relentless, and it was really upsetting. I constantly have this horrible gut feeling all the time. I haven’t committed a crime, I haven’t killed anyone but the abuse online has been horrific."