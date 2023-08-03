Tina Knowles has denied claims her daughter Beyoncé left Lizzo out of her lyrics in the wake of the bombshell lawsuit against her by three of her former dancers.

The ‘Good as Hell’ singer, 35, was accused in a bombshell lawsuit filed on Tuesday (01.08.23) by a trio of dancers of subjecting them to weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour – including forcing them to eating bananas sticking out of sex workers’ vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam.

Hours after three of Lizzo’s former dancers came forward with the allegations, her former creative director, Quinn Whitney Wilson, and dancer Courtney Hollinquest claimed they experienced similar treatment. And other shocking stories about the star's alleged behaviour have followed.

Beyoncé sang ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’ in Foxborough, Massachusetts, without mentioning the scandal-hit singer, and repeated the name ‘Badu’ in homage to Erykah Badu - but with no mention of Lizzo.

Originally, the song’s lyrics were: “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ (You know you can do it).”

In a Twitter video captured by a fan, she left out Lizzo, former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and her sister Solange.

Fans spotted the change immediately, with some praising her for the switch and others demanding Lizzo shouldn’t be cancelled.

And it was spotted that someone commented on Instagram that the change in lyric was like "hitting 2 birds with 1 stone."

And as seen by The Neighborhood Talk, Tina, 69, responded: “She also didn’t say her own sisters name yal should really stop. (sic)"

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused Grammy-winning Lizzo – as well as the ‘Big Grrrl Big Touring’ and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley – of creating a “sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment in their lawsuit.