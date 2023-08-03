Marc Maron says 'Barbie' is a "f****** masterpiece" and blasted its critics as "insecure babies".

The 'WTF with Marc Maron' host was blown away by Greta Gerwig's movie and hit back at those who slammed it for being "woke".

He said on TikTok: "I saw Barbie and I thought it was a f****** masterpiece. And like, I don’t throw that word around lightly, but, Jesus Christ.

"It’s like it does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum. I think primarily of women. And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is f****** monumental.

"It is intentionally, thoroughly explaining feminist ideas in a way that’s funny.”

Hitting out at the "insecure babies" who have slammed the movie, he said: "The comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right-wing **** is so embarrassing for them.

“I mean, so embarrassing for them. Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of f****** insecure babies.”

Greta has previously responded to criticism of the movie, telling The New York Times: "My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men. I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people.”