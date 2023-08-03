Gwyneth Paltrow is taking a social media break to "work on being present".

The 50-year-old goop founder and actress revealed she is going offline for the remainder of the summer as she works on being more engaged in real life.

She shared a picture of herself sitting under a tree on Instagram and wrote: "Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break. Going to work on being present. Happy summer."

Gwyneth lives in California but revealed on her goop website that she and husband Brad Falchuk had been spending their summer in Amagansett, Long Island.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth recently revealed that she and Brad will be opening up their Montecito, California guest house for one night on September 9, with the booking available on Airbnb.

In a video posted to Instagram before her social media break, she said: "Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. @airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night.

While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favourite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay."