Artificial Intelligence could be used in breast cancer scan assessments.

A team of researchers at Sweden’s Lund University have been working on a computer-assisted scan detection that could detect cancer at “similar rate” to two radiologists.

However, they emphasised that more work needed to be done to fully understand how it could be used in actual medical settings.

Dr Kristina Lang, the lead author of the research, said: "The greatest potential of AI right now is that it could allow radiologists to be less burdened by the excessive amount of reading.

"While our AI-supported screening system requires at least one radiologist in charge of detection, it could potentially do away with the need for double reading of the majority of mammograms, easing the pressure on workloads and enabling radiologists to focus on more advanced diagnostics while shortening waiting times for patients."

The NHS and industry bodies welcomed the findings and called it “encouraging” for the future of cancer care.

A spokesperson told BBC News: "This research is very encouraging, and plans are under way to assess the best ways of implementing this technology into the NHS Breast Screening Programme."

Dr Katharine Halliday, the president of the Royal College of Radiologists, added: "AI holds huge promise and could save clinicians time by maximising our efficiency, supporting our decision-making and helping identify and prioritise the most urgent cases.

"There is a great deal of research interest in how AI could support reporting for mammograms because they are complex, requiring significant oversight and interpretation by clinical radiologists. The UK's shortfall in radiologists, at 29%, makes this challenging.

"While real-life clinical radiologists are essential and irreplaceable, a clinical radiologist with the data, insight and accuracy of AI will increasingly be a formidable force in patient care."