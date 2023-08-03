Gwyneth Paltrow ends all her showers with cold water.

The 50-year-old actress and goop founder has been holidaying in Amagansett in Long Island, New York this summer and has been keeping her skin fresh with "everything showers", which she finishes with cold water.

Writing on her goop website, Gwyneth explained: "I’ve been doing my version of an 'everything shower' out here in Amagansett this summer. It’s a little simpler than the ones on TikTok, and it’s also clean—made without a long list of ingredients linked to harmful health effects. To make it extra invigorating, I finish with a minute or so of pure cold water (hairstylists say cold water is great for hair, too)."

Gwyneth also revealed she is obsessed with "dry brushing" to keep her skin in perfect condition.

She said: "I rarely take a shower without starting with a good dry brush—all over, brushing toward the heart. It’s amazing for exfoliation, skin quality, and energy."

And, the star and her husband Brad Falchuk use the same shampoo.

Writing about the goop Beauty Amino Acid Shinebath Shampoo, she explained: "So, so good. Clean hair care is hard to make, but this shampoo really delivers shine, softness, and manageability. Brad tried it a few days ago, and even he gave it a rave review."