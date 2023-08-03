Rob McElhenney has praised "truly inspiring" Ryan Reynolds.

The 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' creator teamed up with the 'Deadpool' star in 2020 to buy Welsh soccer side Wrexham AFC and though they didn't know one another well at the time, the 46-year-old star admitted he and his co-owner are now very good friends.

Hailing Ryan "truly inspiring", Rob told People magazine: "I consider him one of my closest friends, and I didn't even know him three years ago.

"[He] kind and generous soul, and somebody you can rely on.

"He's such an inspiration."

Rob knows he can aways seek advice from Ryan for "both professional and personal" matters and he loves the fact their respective families are now close too.

He said: "Our families have grown incredibly close, and even though we live on opposite coasts, we feel like we're right next to each other."

In April, Wrexham were promoted back to the English Football League and Rob admitted their journey with the club has been a "dream come true".

And the comedy star - who has Axel, 12, and Leo, 11, with wife Kaitlin Olson - stressed that since "the very beginning" of buying the club, he and Ryan, 46, have "taken this entire experience very seriously."

He added: "With each day, it grows the responsibility of making sure that we hold what we promised to the town and to the club itself."

Rob recently insisted there was no chance he and Ryan would get "bored" with their investment.

Speaking on the 'Fearless in Devotion' podcast, he said: "I just find it fascinating that people could ever find this boring by any stretch of the imagination. I could use lots of words to describe it but boring would never be that.

"The things we've done and felt over the last two and a half years just don't exist in our world or any world that I can think of, so certainly getting bored would never be on the list of things that would happen."