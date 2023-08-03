The Duchess of Sussex has been praised for the "really sweet" message she sent during a surprise phone call to a young entrepreneur.

Former 'Suits' actress Meghan and her husband Prince Harry surprised some of the recipients of the first-ever Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grants when they called them to congratulate them, and Tazin Khan Norelius, founder and CEO of Cyber Collective, was thrilled when the 41-year-old actress asked him to say hi to her dad after she told the couple they had inspired her organisation.

Tazin told People magazine: “They congratulated me; they said they were really proud of the work that we’re doing here at Cyber Collective.

“[Meghan] said, ‘Tell Baba I say hi!' Which was really sweet.

"The impetus of me starting this organisation, one of the reasons was because dad got hacked. When I was able to share that story, I think that maybe resonated with them, and they congratulated me. When I told my dad, he was just so excited about it.”

Meanwhile, Sam Hiner, the executive director of the Young People's Alliance Education Fund, "really appreciated" the fact the royal couple - who have Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, together - understood the "importance" of the work they do.

He said: "What I appreciated is that sometimes it feels like we’re not as recognised for the advocacy we do as young people. I really appreciated that they saw the importance of the work that we were doing and were speaking to the importance of young people getting engaged in the democratic process.

“More broadly, connecting it back to how important it is for our democracy that young people are engaged, because if our next generation doesn’t get engaged then we’re going to have serious issues as we start to move into leadership positions as a generation."

The couple released video footage of the calls on Wednesday (02.08.23).