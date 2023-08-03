X Corp is suing the Centre for Countering Digital Hate.

The parent company of the microblogging site X - which was formally known as Twitter - has accused the UK and US-based organisation of “unlawful acts” to “improperly gain access” to its data.

In response, the CCDH claimed that its owner Elon Musk - who took over the social media giant in October last year for $44 billion - for attempting to gag anyone who was critical of him despite labelling himself a “free speech absolutist”.

The CEO Imran Ahmed said: "Elon Musk's latest legal threat is straight out of the authoritarian playbook - he is now showing he will stop at nothing to silence anyone who criticises him."

He argued that his non-profit has shown that hate and misinformation on the platform were "spreading like wildfire on the platform under Musk's ownership".

The suit was filed earlier this week and was made public when a letter authored by the plaintiff’s lawyer Alex Spiro went viral that fought back against the claims that X - who reinstated the account of rapper Kanye West who was suspended over his antisemitic posts advocating for violence against Jewish people - "fails to act on 99%" of hateful messages from accounts with Twitter Blue subscriptions”.

He questioned the group’s methodology and claimed that "the article is little more than a series of inflammatory, misleading, and unsupported claims based on a cursory review of random tweets."

In response, CCDH’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan called out X’s “ridiculous letter” while claiming it has no basis in reality and held "a disturbing effort to intimidate those who have the courage to advocate against incitement, hate speech and harmful content online".