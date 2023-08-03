Activision hasn't "lost" the 'Transformers' games after all.

Hasbro has clarified a statement in which they said they were hopeful that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision will lead to them finding the titles so that they could be released on Xbox Games Pass.

'Transformers: War for Cybertron', 'Transformers: Fall of Cybertron', 'Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark', and 'Transformers: Devastation' are not available digitally due to licensing issues.

Following the deal's expiration, the game and its DLC were removed from sale via digital storefronts in December 2017, alongside other 'Transformers' games published by Activision.

Speaking to Transformers World, Hasbro said: "Sadly, apparently Activision's not sure what hard drives they're on in their building. When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that's very frustrating. Hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft and Xbox they'll go through all the archives and every hard drive to find it all because it's an easy Game Pass add. We want those games back up for people to have a chance to play."

However, it has admitted to making an "era" and they are not lost after all.

Hasbro said in a corrective statement to the publication: “To clarify, comments that suggest Transformers games have been lost were made in error. We apologise to Activision and regret any confusion; they’ve been great partners, and we look forward to future opportunities to work together."

And Lulu Cheng Meservey, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Activision, said: “We have the code, it’s not lost and never was."

This hopefully means it's possible a new deal can be reached to put them out on Game Pass, Microsoft's Xbox subscription service.