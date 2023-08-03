'Cirque du Soleil Tycoon' has landed on Roblox.

Fans of the conetempary circus show can now enjoy the immersive experience, with a behind-the-scenes look at how each show is crafted and performed.

What's more, can create their own Big Top show by "unlocking crucial show elements, including artists, acrobatic performances, training studios, costume and makeup workshops, all while interacting with other users and their friends."

Their avatar will also be able to rock some of the Cirque du Soleil fashion pieces, "try out interactive challenges to test their skills, and design their stage, which can then be performed later for other community members on the platform."

Nickole Tara, Chief Growth Officer, said: “Having thrived for almost four decades, Cirque du Soleil has continuously amazed audiences with unparalleled live experiences. Now embracing the digital realm, we eagerly embark on a new journey to connect with our audience in novel ways, fostering shared moments among the upcoming generation of Cirque du Soleil enthusiasts.

“We are committed to offering people worldwide an immersive means to explore the boundless creativity and universe of Cirque du Soleil.”

As the first entirely digital offering from the brand, Cirque du Soleil hopes the Tycoon will allow its fans to express their creativity and discover the universe of Cirque under the Big Top.

Ricardo Briceno, Chief Business Officer at Gamefam - which partnered with Cirque on the experience - added “Since Cirque du Soleil Tycoon launched in beta, we’ve been gathering feedback from the fans and fine-tuning the gameplay experience. The game has achieved nearly 2 million visits in the lead up to global release as excited fans build their virtual Big Tops concurrently

“This is another great example of how beloved brands can extend their reach and engage fans where they are.”

Head to www.cirquedusoleil.com/roblox to start building your dream show.