Jessie J has admitted she’s exhausted after going three days without sleep while parenting alone.

The 35-year-old ‘Price Tag’ singer – who had son Sky with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, 39, in May after she suffered a miscarriage – has been updating fans on the reality of life as a solo mum while her basketball star partner is away, and paid tribute to all the other parents feeling “delusional” without rest.

She said on her Instagram Stories: “Legit haven’t slept in three days. Daddy away so all me. And he has turned into a snoring gremlin clarinet. Help.

“I have never been this tired in all my life. Hugging all the mums and Dads doing it alone right now. Delusional, exhausted and doing your best. You the mvp (most valuable player.)

“I just put the bottle down and fed him the lid. Nope.”

Jessie has been brutally open with fans about the realities of pregnancy and motherhood, and recently declared she doesn’t want to “go back” to her pre-baby body as she hit back at a body-shaming troll.

She admitted she thinks the physique she had before she had her son is “gone”, adding on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (02.08.23): “Couple of people have said to me ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back’.

“That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I’m getting my body forward.

“That’s the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowddddy!”

Jessie has proudly shown off her postpartum body on social media after giving birth.

She recently showed off her “side rolls” in an Instagram video and called on parents to “celebrate” their bodies in a post from June.

Jessie said: “It HAD to change. It will be bigger and smaller in different places. IT IS BEAUTIFUL and NATURAL. Ignore the whispers of what some people say you should or shouldn’t look like after a certain time.”

Jessie – born Jessica Ellen Cornish – announced her pregnancy in January by telling fans on Instagram: “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this.”

She went on to say she wanted to “ugly cry” over the news she was pregnant.

The news came two months after Jessie reflected on losing a previous pregnancy.

She said on Instagram Stories in November 2022: “A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat.

“Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me.”