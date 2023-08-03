Lizzo’s backing dancers have lashed back at the singer’s statement branding their mistreatment allegations “fabricated”.

The ‘About Damn Time’ star, 35, is being sued by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez for alleged sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination, and on Wednesday (02.08.23) said their lawsuit, filed a day earlier, was an attack on her character and professionalism and dismissed them as “false” and “sensationalised”.

Her trio of dancers also alleged she pressured them to engage with naked performers at a club in Amsterdam and pushed them into eating bananas sticking from sex workers’ vaginas in the nightspot.

In their first UK interview about the allegations, the three told Channel 4 News of their “shock” at Lizzo’s dismissal of their allegations.

Crystal said: “Initially for me it just further deepened my disappointment in regards to how I was feeling and how I was treated.

“I think the overall theme in all this is that our experiences were our experiences and our traumas were our traumas.

“In bringing that forward, it feels like it was disregarded completely. It feels like we were made out to be putting out false allegations when that's not the case.”

She added it was “very disheartening” to read the statement issued by Lizzo on Wednesday, especially considering what stands for “in regards to women's empowerment”.

Adrianna said: “I just think it's disheartening and disappointing. It’s shocking to read a statement like that. In her words and the way she’s saying this – it’s invalidating not only our experience that she was there first-hand to witness.

“She mentioned something in this statement (around) protecting women – where was that same sentiment when I stated to her and wanted to talk out things and saying I’m resigning because I feel unsafe, I feel unheard, I’m disrespected.”

Lizzo had said in a statement on her Instagram: “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Arianna, Crystal and Noelle have also accused ‘Big Grrrl Big Touring’ and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley of creating a “sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment in their lawsuit against Lizzo.