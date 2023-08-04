Duchess Meghan enjoyed a birthday date with Prince Harry in California on Thursday (03.08.23).

The evening before the duchesss' 42nd birthday, the couple were spotted dining at Tre Lune in Montecito, where they were accompanied by their pal Matt Cohen, husband of the Duchess of Sussex's friend Heather Dorak.

A source told PEOPLE: "From what I gathered, they enjoyed their food and had a nice time."

Tre Lune is a popular spot with celebrities in Montecito; Travis Barker posted Instagram pictures from the same venue just hours before Harry and Meghan arrived.

Harry, 38, and Meghan - who have children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, together - are embracing life in Meghan's native California together and have found a "dynamic that works for them".

An insider said: "Meghan does seem to run the household and make the decisions, but it's not that he bends for her. It’s just a dynamic that works for them, and maybe one that he needs after everything he’s been through."

The couple are "not into a big scene. They prefer smaller group hangouts at home, karaoke, that sort of thing", and one pal described their relationship as "playful and flirty."

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the couple appeared together in a video in support of the young people’s foundation the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

As they spoke about their two children, Harry said about the good cause: “Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful.”

Meghan chimed in: “They don’t know it yet, but they will.”

The couple made the clip as their Archewell Foundation is on the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund Advisory Committee.

Their appearance also comes as it was announced the couple will attend the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf together next month for the events between September 9 and 16.