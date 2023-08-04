Meta has been slammed for blocking Facebook ads in Canada.

The social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram made the decision to block news from feeds in the North American country in order to "comply with the Online News Act" but now Minister of Canadian Heritage Pascale St-Onge has claimed the message was an "irresponsible" move as she noted that they have "no obligations" to do so.

She told The Verge: "Facebook knows they have no obligations under the Act right now. They have blocked good quality and local news instead of paying their fair share to news organization."

Her comments come just days after the company described the move as a "business decision" as they shared their "concerns" over the Online News acts.

In a statement, Facebook said: "Nearly one year ago, we shared our concerns that the Online News Act would force us to consider whether to continue allowing the sharing of news content on our platforms. We have been transparent and have made it clear to the Canadian government that the legislation misrepresents the value news outlets receive when choosing to use our platforms. The legislation is based on the incorrect premise that Meta benefits unfairly from news content shared on our platforms, when the reverse is true. News outlets voluntarily share content on Facebook and Instagram to expand their audiences and help their bottom line. In contrast, we know the people using our platforms don’t come to us for news.

"While the process of drafting regulations under the Online News Act is ongoing, that process is unfortunately not equipped to make changes to the fundamental features of the legislation that have always been unworkable. The only way we can reasonably comply with this legislation is to end news availability for people in Canada. We are announcing these changes, that begin today, to provide clarity to the millions of Canadians and businesses who use our platforms.

Canadians will always be able to use our technologies to connect with friends, families and groups, engage with their local communities and discover something new.