Amazon has expanded its Clinic healthcare service nationwide.

The tech giant behind everything from an online megastore selling thousands of everyday items to Amazon Prime studios and subscription services introduced its health care marketplace in November of last year and is now aiming to offer virtual conferences between patients and doctors supplied from the providers such as Wheel, SteadyMD, Curai Health, and Hello Alpha across the US.

Dr Nworah Ayogu, CMO and GM at Amazon Clinic expressed the platform’s dedication to improving patient care and convenience: "At Amazon, we want to make it dramatically easier for people to get and stay healthy, and we’re doing that by helping customers get the care and medications they need in the way that is most convenient for them.

As a doctor, I’ve seen firsthand that patients want to be healthy but lack the time, tools, or resources to effectively manage their care. Amazon provides multiple health services to provide the choice, convenience, and continuity of care customers need when it comes to their health."

Upon the launch of the virtual healthcare marketplace, their goal was to make things "dramatically easier" for users to access healthcare.

Amazon said at the time: "At Amazon, we want to make it dramatically easier for people to get and stay healthy. We’ve begun that journey with Amazon Pharmacy—where customers can get their medication delivered to their door conveniently—in just two days for Prime Members. We’ve also entered into an agreement to acquire One Medical, a human-centered and technology-powered provider of primary care. One Medical members benefit from a dedicated relationship with their provider, a friendly and convenient in-office experience, and ongoing engagement via a dedicated app."