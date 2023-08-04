Worldcoin has been suspended in Kenya amid data protection “concerns”.

The African country’s government has ordered the cryptocurrency - which was created by OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman and gives out free coins worth $49 to those willing to have their eyeball scanned - to stop trading after thousands of residents lined up for hours to get their hands on it.

A statement read: “Since the launch of WorldCoin operations in Kenya, the Communications Authority of Kenya and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner has undertaken a preliminary review and noted a number of legitimate regulatory concerns that require urgent attention.”

They cited a “lack of clarity” over how they store and handle “sensitive data” such as the “facial recognition and iris scans”. They also expressed a fear on how their complimentary coin giveaway could count as “inducement”.

The authorities also voiced worry there was wider “uncertainty regarding consumer protection on cryptocurrency and related ICT service” and not enough information on their “cybersecurity concerns”.

Along with this, they are unsure if they have “an appropriate framework” to handle the sheer amount of information they have acquired.

Webster Muna, a resident of Nairobi, told the BBC: "I've been coming here almost three days to line up and register. I want to register because I'm jobless and I'm broke, that's why I'm here

Dickson Mill, another person in the queue, told the same outlet: "I came here yesterday. I waited until my phone died. So I came again today but I've missed the registration again. I really like Worldcoin because of the money. I'm not worried about the data being taken. As long as the money comes.”

Worldcoin were unable to confirm the total number of people who have passed on their biodata amid their desire to build an international “identity and financial network”.

According to their website, their goal is to from “the world's largest identity and financial network as a public utility, giving ownership to everyone. And establishing universal access to the global economy regardless of country or background.”