Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprised penniless UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo by leasing a new home for him.

The wrestler-turned-movie star was moved by the Zimbabwe-born sportsman's story after he admitted he was sleeping on a couch at the gym and had just $7 in his bank account before his first big win - so Johnson leased him an apartment in Miami, Florida and paid all the bills for him.

Johnson unveiled the surprise by telling Gorimbo he was taking him on a trip to visit a friend's home but when they got there, the 'Fast and Furious' star revealed the pal didn't exist and the new home was for him, saying: "So Themba I don't know anyone who lives here. I wanted to bring you here, I wanted to look you in the eye and tell you: 'Welcome home!'"

The star handed over the keys and added: "I was so moved by your story. When I found out you were sleeping on the couch in the gym ... now there's no more couch sleeping. This is your house. Welcome home!"

The star added: "Now you can bring your kids here, man, your family. This place is yours. You don't have to think about anything. The only thing you think about is your family, getting them over here, getting them with you, training, and becoming a champion."

Gorimbo was overwhelmed with emotion as he told his hero: " Thank you so much, man. I will become a champion, trust me. Trust me, you can shake my hand, I will become your champion. Thank you. Thank you so much."

Johnson had decorated the apartment with pictures of the UFC fighter and his family, stocked the fridge and even filled the wardrobe with work out gear.

The former wrestler told fans about his big surprise in a post on Twitter, writing: "Welcome home ... You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid. Keep your 'My Reason' list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honoured to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey. $7 bucks. I’ve been there too. Got your back brother. Let’s get to work on that dream of becoming

@ufc champion one day. Welcome home - DJ. ps - enjoy your Cheetos and alligators."

It came after Gorimbo posted a picture on Twitter showing his bank balance of $7.49 before winning his first big fight. He added: "This was the money left I had before the fight and now God granted me a good win and it’s going to be a great one going forward.If it wasn’t for the free @ufc meals I started to receive after I signed the fight I would probably be singing a different story. Grateful."

After being gifted the apartment by Johnson, Gorimbo pledged to use the money he was saving to get his own place to build a borehole back home in Zimbabwe to provide residents with clean water.