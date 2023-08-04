Florence Pugh, Jimin of BTS and ROSÉ from BLACKPINK star in Tiffany and Co.'s Tiffany Lock collection campaign.

The 'Oppenheimer' actress is the luxury jewellery brand's latest House Ambassador and stars in the flawless promos alongside the K-Pop stars and singer Nancy Ajram

A press release notes that: "Celebrating the icon of love, each campaign star is featured in the newest Lock designs. Each design is a powerful symbol of unbreakable bonds.

Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication, commented: “We are excited to showcase the new expressions of the Tiffany Lock motif.

Our House Ambassadors showcase the new designs in a campaign that is anchored in the idea of love, which has been central to our brand DNA since our founding in 1837.”

The beautiful collection includes pendants, rings, earrings, and bracelets in various colourways.

A description adds: "Designed for all genders, the collection introduces various colourways of earrings, pendants, rings and a bracelet to the coveted diamond and gold collection. Distinguished by sleek silhouettes and adorned with Tiffany’s legendary diamonds, the offerings are available in 18k white, yellow and rose gold with full pavé diamonds, half pavé diamonds or an all-metal way. In addition, the House will debut a new Lock bracelet in 18k white gold with half pavé diamonds and half baguette diamonds."

The Tiffany Lock campaign and latest iterations of the collection are available at Tiffany and Co. stores around the world and on Tiffany.com.

Meanwhile, the 'Don't Worry Darling' star recently admitted she shaved her head to take the “vanity out of the picture”.

Florence caused a buzz on the red carpet when she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in May sporting a cropped hairstyle.

And she said the decision to shear all her hair off was deliberate to protect herself as an actress.

By changing her appearance, she believes she can produce more convincing on-screen performances.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, she said: "I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture.

“Hollywood is very glamorous - especially for women - and it's hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience. Vanity is gone.

"The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face."

The 27-year-old British star - who made her acting debut in 2014 drama film ‘The Falling’ - says she has constantly been fighting to have control her own image.

She explained: "Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image. It helps me when I'm wearing less makeup because then I'm less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I'm allowed to do ugly faces, like it's more acceptable.”

And Florence believes that opting to wear less makeup has helped her land unconventional roles as Hollywood glamour can serve as a distraction.

She added: “I’ve loved stretching any size of role, any obscure character.

"There are things where I don't know how I mustered the courage - but I pushed myself off the cliff and hoped the wings came out."