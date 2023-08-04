Ralph Lauren has been urged by PETA to stop using cashmere.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has called out the luxury fashion brand for its use of the fine, soft wool, originally that from the Kashmir goat and is "awaiting" a response from the multibillion-dollar enterprise after asking it to "drop cashmere".

During the Ralph Lauren Corp. annual meeting on Thursday (03.08.23), PETA said: “Ralph Lauren Corporation pledges to offer timeless designs created through responsible sourcing.

“The company believes that true luxury encompasses how a product was made. Based on the findings of PETA Asia’s recent investigation into the cashmere industry sourcing practices, the organisation raises concerns regarding responsible cashmere. The question is, when will Ralph Lauren embrace its own definition of true luxury and drop cashmere?”

Katie Ioanilli, chief global impact and communications officer, insisted that Ralph Lauren is “very clear on how we treat animals in our supply chain.”

Ioanilli said: “Our policy commits us to the respectful treatment of animals, which we believe together with other practices can contribute to species conservation and the protection of ecosystems.

“We are aware of the PETA report. We, along with other Sustainable Fiber Alliance members, await additional information that would better help us assess the situation and if appropriate to take action.”

The animal rights group has already successfully got a number of designer brands to stop using fur, including Ralph Lauren.

Burberry, John Galliano, Gucci, Versace, Stella McCartney and Michael Kors also do not use real animal fur in their products.