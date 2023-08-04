Lemmy Kilmister's ashes have been scattered at a music festival in Germany eight years after his death.

The Motorhead frontman died aged 70 in December 2015 after battling health issues including prostate cancer and congestive heart failure and now he has been laid to rest at the Wacken Open Air Festival in northern Germany where the band played many times over the years - with organisers putting on a special 'Lemmy Forever' memorial in his honour.

Festival co-organiser Thomas Jensen said: "Lemmy coming back to Wacken is an enormous honour for us - words can hardly express how enormous. We will create a place of remembrance for him that does justice to his significance for an entire genre and beyond.

"There has always been a special connection between Motörhead and Wacken Open Air; hardly any band has played here more often. The fact that his journey also ends here will forever hold a special meaning."

Motorhead manager Todd Singerman added: “Wacken was one of Lemmy’s dearest homes and we’re delighted he has a place here forever. He was a man of the people, and as such, he ‘lived’ in many places worldwide.

"It’s our aim to allow him to rest permanently in all his ‘homes’ globally and allow his fans worldwide to have a place close to them where they can both pay respects and celebrate his enormous continuing legacy and influence."

As well as being scattered at places he loved, Lemmy's ashes have also been used to create tattoos for the band's tour manager and production assistant, while Lemmy is also said to have requested them to be placed inside bullets and given to his loved ones.

This year's Wacken Open Air Festival - which runs from 2-5 August - will also feature tributes to Lemmy from his bandmates Phil Campbell, 62, and Mikkey Dee, 59.

It comes after drummer Dee previously insisted the rockers will never tour as Motorhead again, telling 'The Metal Voice' podcast: "That, to me, is stepping over the line. We will never, ever, ever tour with Motorhead as a name ever and bring someone else in. That will never happen. But what we are doing is doing some shows here and there."