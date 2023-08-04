Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is said to have celebrated her 42nd birthday early by going to see the ‘Barbie’ movie with her friends – but not Prince Harry.

The former ‘Suits’ actress, 42, reportedly went to the film with Portia De Rossi, 50, and other pals at a Santa Barbara theatre earlier this week, while her husband the Duke of Sussex, 38, stayed home at their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California.

A source also told Page Six Meghan “kept the festivities going by joining friends at the posh San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Santa Barbara” on Monday (31.07.23) night.

The outlet added: “We hear the controversial royal posed for photos and made videos with a bachelorette group that was celebrating at the hotel.”

It said an onlooker revealed: “Meghan went over to wish the bride good luck.”

Even though Harry stayed home while Meghan apparently attended ‘Barbie’,

the Sussexes were spotted on Wednesday (03.08.23) having dinner at celebrity favourite restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito.

Page Six said Meghan and Harry planned to spend her 42nd on Friday (04.08.23) “at home with their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two”.

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan presented a united front to the world in the face of widespread reports their marriage is in trouble.

The couple sat cosily side-by-side on Wednesday (02.08.23) for a video in support of the young people’s foundation the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund after reports they have been spending time apart.

As they spoke about their two children, Harry said about the good cause: “Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful.”

Meghan chimed in: “They don’t know it yet, but they will.”

The couple made the clip as their Archewell Foundation is on the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund Advisory Committee.

Insiders have denied widespread reports in the US the couple have been giving each other space.

One source insisted Page Six: “It’s not true – it’s literally made up.”

The reports the couple were taking time apart were spurred on by the fact Meghan has hardly returned to the UK since Megxit, and was not with Harry when he returned to Britain in May to see his father King Charles’ coronation at London’s Westminster Abbey.

A source told The Sun: “Harry was desperate to come back for the Coronation and spend quality time with his family.”

Meghan stayed in their mansion in California for their boy Archie’s fourth birthday.

The video comes after Harry and Meghan’s big-money Spotify deal ended in June, while the Duke of Sussex’s green travel project Travalyst made a major announcement about a huge revamp in May without mentioning him.

Their appearance also comes as it was announced the couple will attend the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf together next month for the events between September 9 and 16.