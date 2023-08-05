Whitney Port has told fans she is feasting on sweet treats after admitting her skinniness had left her looking unhealthy.

‘The Hills’ TV personality, 38, confessed in July her husband Tim Rosenman, 46, who she married in 2015, told her he was worried she is “too thin” while highlighting how her fans were talking online about her skinny frame – which she admitted is partly down to her abnormal approach to eating.

In a new Instagram Stories post, she said in a video showing a strip of restaurants and stores including ice cream franchise Baskin’ Robbins: “I came back to LA just to go to another strip small for my favourite delicacies.

“I’m obviously working on understanding my relationship with food so I can be the healthiest version of myself, I want to build muscle and be strong for my bones and I fully commit to focusing on my personal healthy, but having more ice cream than usual doesn’t suck either.

“My @baskinrobbins order is a double scoop of gold medal ribbon Jamoca Almond Fuge in waffle cone in a cup. Easier to eat.”

Whitney said earlier this week she doesn’t look “healthy” and said she had “no idea” she weighed “as little” as she did until she stepped on a scale.

She told fans about how stepping on a scale was an “eye-opener” on Tuesday’s (01.08.23) episode of her ‘With Whit’: “Once you see the numbers, the numbers can’t lie.”

Whitney added: “In my head, I didn’t think it was as big of a deal as it actually was, and I still don’t really.

“But I do think I’m clearly not eating enough and that how I look right now does not look healthy. It’s not how I want to look.

“I complain a lot about my lack of energy.

“Part of that stems from not giving myself what it actually needs.”

The ex-reality star asked her fans not to “worry” as she is planning to “eat thoughtfully” and “put the right things in (her) body,” as well as “work out in a way that will build muscle”.

She vowed: “I’m on it, guys. … I don’t think it’s as big of an issue as it may seen.”

Whitney said in an Instagram Story post on July she wanted to address her weight, adding: “Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing.

“He has been worried about me.

“I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it’s not something I’m consciously thinking about.”

Whitney added in her lengthy post that when she weighed herself it “hit” her she has been setting an “unhealthy example.”

She said: “I eat to live, not the other way around… I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though.”

Whitney added she’s “too lazy to make feeding (herself) a priority,” adding: “I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality. Both are unacceptable.”