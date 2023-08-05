Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have reportedly split up.

The pair - who met on the set of 2018 movie 'Bohemian Rhapsody' where he played Freddie Mercury and she played his girlfriend Mary Austin - are said to have called time on their romance after five years together.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare.

"They were together for a long time but had grown apart. They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work.

"Rami has surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself.

"He asked Emma Corrin to join him to watch Bruce at BST last month and they had a great time.

"Rami is enjoying life and living it up."

Rami, 42, and Lucy, 29, have not been seen together since February.

The paid had always been quite private about their relationship but when Rami scooped the Best Actor award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 2019, they embraced on camera and he then spoke of how Lucy had "captured [his] heart" in his acceptance speech.

Asked about the speech previously, Lucy told You magazine: "It sounds so silly but I was really unaware of the public element of that. You’re just absorbing, millisecond by millisecond, what is happening, and then suddenly you hear the applause and you see it’s been a public moment, which is slightly strange."