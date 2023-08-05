Peter Andre decided against having Botox when he turned 50.

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer hit the milestone birthday in February and despite initially being "adamant" that he would slow down the ageing process with the cosmetic procedure as soon as the big birthday came around, he has now decided to see just how long he can go without doing anything to his face.

He told Woman magazine: "I was so adamant I was going to get Botox and do all these little tweaks. I don't know how I'm going to feel at 51 or 52, but right now I'd just like to see how long I can go without doing anything. Obviously, I had a nose job in the 90s because I didn't like the lump on my nose, so I'm never against making changes. But I've not had any Botox for two years and actually everyone is saying they like how I use my facial expressions. Sometimes I think you imagine people want to see you a certain way, but actually people just like you being you."

Meanwhile, the West End star - who is now married to GP Emily Andre, 35, and has Millie, nine, and six-year-old Theo with her but also has Junior, 18, and 16-year-old Princess with ex-wife Katie Price - went on to admit he is "struggling beyond belief" with the idea that his eldest daughter could have her first boyfriend soon but had to learn how to "change his mentality" after Emily pointed out that he cannot treat her any differently to how he treated his eldest son.

He said: "I'm not happy about this at all. I'm struggling beyond belief, but that's life. We've had many chats. I have very strict rules in my house. I had this rule that she would never have a boyfriend until she was 38, and now she's 16 and she's talking about boys! But Emily really made me realise that I can't treat her differently to how I treated Junior at that age. That's where my old-school mentality had to change. It took a while, but I've got there."