Angus Cloud's father died after a battle with stage four cancer.

Conor Hickey passed away in May after being diagnosed with the rare and aggressive cancer mesothelioma, a type of cancer that develops in the lining that covers the outer surface of some of the body's organs.

TMZ reports that Conor's death certificate states he "died from fluid buildup around his lungs and heart, with stage four cancer in those same organs".

Angus, 25, passed away at his family home in Oakland, California, just weeks after he returned from his father's native Ireland, where Conor had been laid to rest.

In the statement announcing his passing, Angus' family revealed he had struggled to cope following his beloved father's passing.

The statement said: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

In July, Angus, his mother Lisa, and twin sisters Molly and Fiona traveled to Conor's home country of Ireland to scatter his ashes at the 100-acre farm he still owned in Laurelstown, County Meath.

However, insiders revealed Angus was in a "fragile state" during the trip.

Close family friend, Mick Gleeson, told the Daily Mail: "He was just so traumatised that he could not attend. He was in a very bad way and in total shock.

"He was like a rabbit caught in the headlights and was just unable to come to terms with his loss. I sat down with him and said he was now the man of the family, and he just could not handle it. He was a broken man."