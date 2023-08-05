Lizzo felt "blindsided" by the accusations brought against her by her backing dancers.

The pop star is facing a lawsuit from three of her dancers - Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez - for alleged sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination and insiders have claimed that Lizzo is in shock at the allegations.

A source told PEOPLE: "She's been building and building her life and career, and getting achievement after achievement. It blindsided her and her team and is a wakeup call that all of that can be instantly diminished by something like this, just overnight."

Earlier this week, Lizzo, 35, broke her silence on the allegations, writing on Instagram: "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming disappointing,” her post on Instagram began. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.

"The sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

Ronald Zambrano - the lawyer for Lizzo's accusers - has claimed that Lizzo is very different in private to how she acts in public.

He told PEOPLE: "The theme that I'm hearing is that there's an external persona that Lizzo presents, inclusivity and come as you are, but in private, it was very different. And that's what came across to me in talking to these young ladies. Lizzo was very different privately."