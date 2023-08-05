Ciara's home life is "organised chaos".

The 37-year-old singer - who has kids Win, three, and Sienna, six, with her husband Russell Wilson, as well as Future, nine, with rap star Future - has admitted that she loves the challenge of motherhood, despite the worries that it creates.

Speaking ahead of the new school year, Ciara told PEOPLE: "There are three kids, three of these precious, beautiful, turned-up-crazy, fun, amazing human beings that come with so much. It's like, 'Oh my Lordy,' but you also find a way to make it work. That's the beauty of it all, it's organised chaos.

"That's how life is in general for us, so that's nothing new, but during back to school, you're really carefully running through lists and crossing your Ts and dotting your Is, because you want your kids to be set up for success and go in prepared."

Ciara, Russell and the kids spent the summer together in the Bahamas, where they enjoyed a "memorable" time with each other.

The 'Goodies' hitmaker loved spending so much quality time alongside her kids and Russell, who plays for the Denver Broncos in the NFL.

She shared: "Moments like that are so fun. Just being able to travel and be together as a family, I always value those moments.

"Even just sitting down and having dinners together as a family. We get to do it more because Russ isn't in football, so we make a conscious effort to make our family unit moments happen in the summer.

"I think it's good energy rolling back into back-to-school and the season, and new music for me. This summer was jam-packed with music and creative concepts for me, so I'm excited about the stuff I've done as well. It's been adventurous, to say the least, but I've enjoyed every bit of it every day."