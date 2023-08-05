Rebel Wilson required stitches after being injured on the set of her new movie.

The 43-year-old actress has taken to social media to reveal that she suffered a facial injury while filming 'Bride Hard', a new comedy movie that's shooting in Savannah, Georgia.

Alongside a photo of her painful-looking injury, Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story: "NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am. (sic)"

'Bride Hard' has continued filming amid the ongoing actors' strike, after the film was granted an Interim Agreement to continue shooting.

The movie was given an Interim Agreement because it's an independently produced project.

Rebel is perhaps best known for starring in the 'Pitch Perfect' film franchise, and the actress previously revealed that her contract for the series actually prevented her from losing weight.

The Hollywood star played Fat Amy in the franchise between 2012 and 2017, and Rebel claimed that her contract stopped her from shedding weight.

She told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight, because I was in the contracts for that movie.

"I think it's not more than ten pounds [you can lose] and not gain more than ten pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight that's in your contract."

Rebel embarked on a so-called year of health in 2020, as she made a determined effort to lose weight.

However, the actress had been thinking about adopting a healthier lifestyle for years.

Rebel - who ultimately managed to lose 60 pounds - said: "I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend. I love doing those roles, I love those characters, but then I did want to do more things. But then I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."