Sophia Bush has filed for divorce after just 13 months of marriage.

The former 'One Tree Hill' star tied the knot with Grant Hughes in June 2022 but have decided to go their separate ways just seven weeks after celebrating their first anniversary, though they are still on good terms.

A source told People magazine: "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service.

"They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

In June, Sophia described marrying Grant - who proposed less than a year before they tied the knot - to be the "best decision" of her life.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 41-year-old star shared a black and white photo from their wedding and wrote: "Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband'.

“Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary [white heart emoji (sic).”

Sophia has had a difficult few weeks, as on 21 July, she revealed she was "crushed" to have to leave her role in '2:22' on London's West End after contracting a virus that had been going through the company.

She said in a statement: "I am truly gutted that my time in '2:22 A Ghost Story' has come to an unexpected and early end. I came down with a virus in June and have not been able to bring my body back to a baseline.

"After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage, visiting multiple doctors and spending a night in the emergency room, I've been advised by expert healthcare specialists that I needed to end my time on stage and be under the care of my doctors at home in the US.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to my incredible cast mates and to every member of our extraordinary company, who became fast family. It means the world to me that so many fans travelled to London to see the show."