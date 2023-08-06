Snapchat is to give AR creators rewards.

The viral photo-sharing app has an AR community of more than 300,000 augmented reality creators, developers and teams to create various features for the platform and has now announced that they could receive financial rewards of over $7,000 for their work.

In a blogpost, Snap Inc said: "Snapchatters love Lenses built by our global AR community of more than 300,000 AR creators, developers, and teams. In fact, AR creators have built more than 3 million Lenses that Snapchatters have viewed more than 5 trillion times!

With the incredible scale of AR creation and deep engagement from Snapchatters, we’re committed to supporting AR creators as they advance their skills and grow their businesses by empowering and rewarding creativity. Every month, a Lens Creator could be awarded up to $7,200 if their Lens is the top-performing Lens in the United States, India, and Mexico. The program is open to new and existing Lens Studio community members from nearly 40 countries. More information on eligibility can be found in the Lens Creator Rewards Terms."

The app is "thrilled" to be offer rewards to their community after five years of providing creators with the chance to design lenses for the platform.

The post concluded: "Over the past five years, we’ve enabled our AR community to build Lenses for brands and partners, experiment with creating Lenses with digital goods, and explore the future of AR today through our GHOST Innovation Lab and our Spectacles creator program. Today, we’re thrilled to offer a new way for AR creators to unleash new creative possibilities and grow their businesses. "