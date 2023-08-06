YouTube is testing AI-generated summaries.

The video-sharing website has allowed users to create and upload content to millions around the world since its launch in 2005 but has now announced that their creators will soon have the ability to let artificial intelligence write the summary of their videos instead of coming up with it themselves.

In a blogpost, YouTube said: "We’re starting to test AI auto-generated summaries on YouTube, so that it’s easier for you to read a quick summary about a video and decide whether it’s the right fit for you. To begin with, you may see these summaries on watch and search pages. While we hope these summaries are helpful and give you a quick overview of what a video is about, they do not replace video descriptions (which are written by creators!). This experiment is running only with a limited number of videos (en only) and viewers, so if you see the feature, let us know what you think by sending feedback!"

Just weeks ago, the platform announced they were trialing AI-generated quizzes for users to try.

The Google-owned company said: "To make it easier for people to learn about topics they’re interested in, we’re experimenting with AI-generated quizzes on the YouTube mobile app Home feed. If you’re a viewer in the experiment, you may see these AI-generated quizzes start to pop up on your app homepage. The quizzes will test your understanding of a subject covered in a video you recently watched. If you choose to take a quiz, a link to the recently watched video will appear under it so you can easily navigate back to learn more about the topic at hand. This global experiment is rolling out to a small percentage of viewers on iOS and Android who recently watched a few, select educational and EN-language videos."