Rebel Wilson needed stitches after a "stunt accident" on the set of 'Bride Hard'.

The 43-year-old actress was left with facial injuries following a mishap while shooting the action comedy - in which she plays "badass secret agent" Sam, who is tasked with "one of her hardest missions yet", being Maid of Honour for her childhood best friend - in Savannah, Georgia, last week.

She shared a photo of her battered and bruise face on her Instagram Story on Thursday (03.08.23) and wrote: “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!. 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am.(sic)"

'Bride Hard' has been granted an Interim Agreement to continue filming during the SAG-AFTRA strike because it is an independent production.

The actors' organisation - which is striking due to issues including the rise of AI and streaming revenue - explained in a message to members last month: “The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve.

“The Interim Agreement is not a waiver. To be clear, it is a contract that includes all terms and conditions for producers looking to employ our members on their specific independent productions.

“This Interim Agreement was created for several reasons, all of which are aimed at protecting the interests of our members, helping them successfully navigate the strike and demonstrating to the AMPTP that other producers are eager to work with our members under these terms.”

Other actors who have been able to continue to work amid the strikes after their projects secured Interim Agreements include Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Glenn Close, Ben Foster, and Graham Greene.