Rebel Wilson has found "joy" in sharing her fertility struggles.

The 43-year-old actress - who had her eight-month-old daughter Royce via a surrogate - has spoken openly about her fertility struggles in the past, and she thinks it's important to be honest with people who are going through similar experiences.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Rebel explained: "When you go through something and it’s not that great, there can still be joy in sharing the story with others. All I can do is just live authentically."

The movie star - who is engaged to Ramona Agruma - has embraced the challenge of motherhood, and Rebel admits that there's nothing better than spending quality time with her baby girl.

She said: "I throw Royce up in the air until she giggles, I tickle her and I help put her to bed. She just melts my heart."

Rebel announced her engagement via social media earlier this year, and her friends are said to be "thrilled" for her.

A source previously told Us Weekly: "Rebel’s closest friends couldn’t be more thrilled for her engagement to Ramona. They know that her and Ramona make an amazing couple together and are so happy they found each other.

"Rebel’s friends have been so supportive of her over the years, been by her side throughout her ups and downs, through past relationships etc. They feel like this is her real fairytale come true and she deserves all of it and more.

"Rebel has a huge heart and she’s one of the most genuine people you’d ever meet. They are all celebrating her engagement and are ecstatic for her next chapter."