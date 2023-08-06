Raquel Leviss' 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars doubt she'll appear in season 11 of the show.

The 28-year-old reality star hasn't shot a single scene for season 11 since filming restarted in June, and her co-stars are becoming convinced she won't join the fold, according to TMZ.

What's more, none of her co-stars, except Tom Sandoval, has been in touch with Raquel since they filmed the reunion episode of the show earlier this year.

Since then, Raquel has spent time at a mental health facility, after it emerged that she'd had a months-long affair with Tom.

The affair led to Tom's split from Ariana Madix and prompted a backlash against Raquel.

The reality star actually took to social media to apologise after news of the affair emerged.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

The TV star - who recently returned home after spending some time at a mental health facility - said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"