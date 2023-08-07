Ryan Gosling sent a flashmob of Barbies and Kens to surprise director Greta Gerwig on her birthday.

The 'Barbie' moviemaker turned 40 on Friday (04.08.23) and she got a shock during her Pilates class when a group of dancers turned up and started performing a routine to 'I'm Just Ken' - the song performed by Gosling as Ken in her movie - with a video showing Greta giggling and clamping her hands to her face before a group of Barbie dancers entered to Dua Lipa’s 'Dance the Night' which also featured in the film.

The clip was posted on the official Barbie Instagram page with the explanation: "As Kens know … Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song and dance!

"Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!"

At the end of the video, the dancers shouted "Happy birthday Greta" and the director declared: "That was so beautiful!". She looked as if she was wiping tears from her eyes as she hugged several of the dancers before asking who organised the surprise for her and was given a clue that it was Ryan.

One of the dancers told her: "Think of a bagpiper" and Greta seemed to get it straight away as she burst out laughing. The clue was a reference to a bagpiper Ryan sent to serenade Greta and her cast members during a 'Barbie' sleepover.

Ryan - who was unable to attend the event - sent a man playing the bagpipes to perform for them and recite a speech from Mel Gibson's movie 'Braveheart'.

The sweet surprise for Greta came as 'Barbie' broke the $1 billion mark at the global box office - making her the first female director to ever achieve the feat.