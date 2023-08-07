Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have ended their engagement.

The former couple sparked speculation last week they had gone their separate ways, and they have now confirmed the news as they explained to fans they wanted to process the end of their four-year relationship with family and friends before making it public.

They said in a joint statement: "After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

The 'Bachelorette' star and the 33-year-old author plan to share the care of their dogs Ramen and Pinot, and have vowed to stay friends.

The statement continued: "Our dogs Ramen + Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.

"Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other."

And Kaitlyn, 38, and Jason vowed to stay supportive of one another throughout their lives.

They concluded: "It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.

"We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."

The 'Dancing With the Stars' winner previously spoke of how devoted she is to her beloved dogs.

She said: "I fear the love I can hold for a human being if I can love dogs this much. It's scary how much I love my two dogs. Ramen, I actually have him registered as an emotional support animal. I suffer from hormonal depression and anxiety, and both of my dogs have helped me tremendously.

"They're just such a light in my life, and they're loving, and I swear they know they're rescued, so they show me the love in return. I froze my eggs when I was 32. It's important to me, and I hope one day I can be a mom. I just love the thought of having a family!"