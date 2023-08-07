The average person will own 18 phones across their lifetime, according to Vodafone.

The network giant commissioned research as part of their Lifetime Service Promise - which sees every phone now comes with Battery Refresh and Lifetime Warranty at no extra cost - which found that the averarge Brit will have almost 20 different handsets across their life, and their pocket-sized smartphones will will go on 86 dates, travel over 8,000 miles and even share our bed an average of 331 times in total.

The study highlighted that 45% of the nation say they wished their device lasted longer, with nearly a fifth (16%) saying they don’t feel ready to say goodbye when their device packs in. Wanting to save money (69%), environmental impact (46%) and sentimental content saved on the device (40%) are the main reasons people want their phones to last longer.

A Vodafone spokesperson said: “We know how important it is for customers’ devices to stay in the best possible condition for as long as possible, without having to worry about issues such as battery performance or their camera not working. Our Lifetime Service Promise means that phones really do last longer with Vodafone, all at no extra cost, giving better value for all our customers on our reliable award-wining network.”

Customers who want to take advantage of Lifetime Service Promise on the latest Samsung Galaxy launch can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 from £17 a month** (£49 upfront cost) with 8GB of mobile data. They can also purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 from £36 a month** (£59 upfront cost) with 8GB of mobile data Vodafone’s reliable award-winning network.