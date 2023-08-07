Kit Connor has always "loved" wearing suits.

The 19-year-old actor - who rose to prominence starring as Nick Nelson in Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ - has been interested in fashion since a very young age but it's taken until the last few years for him to find his own sense of style.

He told WWD: "I think it’s always been an interest and it’s just evolved over time.

“Maybe this is a sort of silly example, but I always remember I really loved any occasion that I could wear a suit.

"I’ve got recollections of being, like, four years old and wearing a bow tie to Christmas of my own decision. But I think it’s only in the last few years that I’ve really started to find my own style.”

Sporting an “old Hollywood with a twist” attire, Kit draws inspiration from the late James Dean but is willing to experiment with his look.

He added: “I kind of will try my best to integrate that. But then in the last year or so, I’ve tried to not limit myself to a rule in fashion. I don’t want to be like, ‘OK, well I like old Hollywood, so I’m just going to stick to that.’ If you want to wear something, then you just got to do it and try it.”

Earlier this year, Kit attended Paris Fashion Week where he sat front row at the Loewe Autumn 2023 show and he was "blown away" by the runway presentation.

He said: “I was just blown away by the amazing work that I’ve seen of his.

“Even before I’d met him, I was already a fan, but ever since then, being able to see it in person I was really excited by what he does.

“What I always have always seen about Jonathan is that he has such an eye for art in general, and he has such great taste. That art isn’t just with fashion, it’s in all aspects. I think he’s so consumed by art in a lot of ways, be it a film or a jacket or a painting or a poem, he’s just completely enthralled by it.”