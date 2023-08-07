Google has launched a tool to help users check their grammar.

The search engine giant is now striving to help users make sure their sentence structure and syntax is correct with the help of an AI tool, which they can access by typing the words "grammar check" alongside their initial search.

In a blog post, Google said: "You can use Google’s grammar check feature to check if a phrase or sentence is written in a grammatically correct way or how to correct it, if not. You're likely to get a grammar check result when you include "grammar check" in your search or if Search understands that you want a grammar check. The output provided by grammar check verifies if grammar is correct. If not, it indicates how to correct the phrase or sentence. It can also correct spelling mistakes."

In order to make sure the feature is "helpful" for all users, Google has employed a system that would prevent grammar checks when the content might be in violation of the search engine's overall policies.

Amongst these limits put in place is content deemed to be either "dangerous", "sexually explicit", medical misinformation, or adheres to behaviour such as terrorism.