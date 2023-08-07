'Street Fighter 6' has a 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' collaboration on the way and a new fighter.

At the weekend, Capcom revealed at Evo 2023 that A.K.I. is heading to the game later this year.

Although there was no gameplay in the trailer, the "maniacal poison aficionado" will arrive in the game in a scene in World Tour mode when the player could face death.

As for its collab, it's dropping tomorrow (08.08.23) and will add themed costumes, accessories, camera frames, and much more.

Last month, Rashid of the Turbulent Wind joined as the first DLC character in 'Street Fighter 6'.

The bearded character is available in all three game modes.

And is available to those who have 'Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition', 'Ultimate Edition', or the 'Year 1 Character Pass'.

Rashid also has some new moves in Arabian Cyclone, a "spinning kick", which can be used as a "standalone blow, or transitioned into Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke."

Arabian Skyhigh is "A new double jump move that keeps opponents guessing where Rashid will land from the air."

Plus, there is Super Rashid Kick: Level 1 Super Art.