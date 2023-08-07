A disc-less Xbox Series X is rumoured for 2025.

XboxEra podcast’s Nick ‘Shpeshal’ Baker - who is a trusted source on all things Xbox - has claimed to have heard from multiple sources that Microsoft has a digital-only version of the console lined up for two years' time.

Baker also said "other hardware" is in the mix for that same year, though he couldn't divulge any more details.

The Series X was part of the fourth generation of the Xbox concert series and arrived on November 10, 2020.

A cheaper version, the Xbox Series S, was also released.

If true, Microsoft is following in the footsteps of Sony's PS5 Digital Edition, its all-digital and disc-less machine.

It was previously alleged that Sony is planning to launch its next-generation PlayStation "sometime after 2026".

According to a document submitted to the UK’s CMA for the investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it's likely the follow-up to the PS5 will be released in early 2027.

However, this is only tentative as Sony has not officially given a date.