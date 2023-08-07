Mortal Kombat 1 adds these familiar characters

Published
2023/08/07 13:00 (BST)

'Mortal Kombat 1' is set to add a slew of returning characters.

The shape-shifting Reptile from the 1992 original is returning, along with sword-wielding Ashrah, from 2004's 'Mortal Kombat: Deception'.

Havik and Kameo, Sareena, are also making a comeback.

The lineup is completed by Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

The blood fest of a game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on September 19.

Originally developed by Midway Games in 1992, ‘Mortal Kombat’ spawned a franchise with several action-adventure games, a comic book series, a card game, films, an animated TV series, and a live-action tour.

It has become one of the best-selling fighting game franchises worldwide and one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

© BANG Media International

jksimmons omniman jjonahjameson edboon spiderman

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended