'Mortal Kombat 1' is set to add a slew of returning characters.

The shape-shifting Reptile from the 1992 original is returning, along with sword-wielding Ashrah, from 2004's 'Mortal Kombat: Deception'.

Havik and Kameo, Sareena, are also making a comeback.

The lineup is completed by Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

The blood fest of a game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on September 19.

Originally developed by Midway Games in 1992, ‘Mortal Kombat’ spawned a franchise with several action-adventure games, a comic book series, a card game, films, an animated TV series, and a live-action tour.

It has become one of the best-selling fighting game franchises worldwide and one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.