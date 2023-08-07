David Beckham and his teenage son Cruz joined actor Austin Butler to help clear a fallen tree from a road in Ontario, Canada.

David's wife Victoria Beckham captured the moment on film as the 48-year-old former footballer and Cruz, 18, teamed up with 'Elvis' actor Austin to haul away a large tree which was blocking a road to allow cars to pass - and the Spice Girls star was impressed with her husband's "manly" moves.

She posted a video of the moment on Instagram, writing: "Did u ever think u would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree? Helping the community in Muskoka. I’m impressed gentleman!"

Victoria also narrated her clip, saying: "There’s a tree that has fallen down and look how manly my husband is. David looking very manly. Push harder, come on guys."

The family is believed to have been travelling to Texas to watch David's football team Inter Miami play FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday night (06.08.23). David co-owns the team and he was pitch side to see the first appearance of Inter Miami's new signing Lionel Messi.

Victoria shared a picture of the family at the game on Instagram, and wrote: "Incredible game tonight in Dallas!! Wow!!!!! So so proud @davidbeckham x Dallas we love you!!!"

Messi scored two goals to bring the score to 4-4 with Inter Miami then securing a place in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals by winning a penalty shoot out.

It comes after David admitted getting involved in the takeover of his former team Manchester United "would mean the world" to him. Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have made bids for the Premier League side, and the former England captain - who played for Man United from 1992 to 2003 - has admitted he wouldn't rule out helping to get the team back on track.

Asked by The Athletic if he'd get involved. Beckham said: "I have a lot going on here at the moment and my focus has purely been on Miami and everything that goes on in my business. "But I haven’t been approached and I suppose any involvement with Manchester United would mean the world to me, going forward. "But who knows? We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks or months. "Hopefully, a decision gets made and if I’m involved in any way… if not, I’ll be a United fan and just do what all the other fans are doing — turn up and watch our team."