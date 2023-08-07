An Amazon worker has slammed the tech giant's return-to-office policy as "bogus".

The unnamed employee has worked remotely for the tech giant ever since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and has alleged that the company has told her it was "fine" for her to continue working from home and relocate with her husband when he was offered a new job elsewhere in the country.

But, following Amazon's announcement earlier this year that in-office working should be practiced "the majority of the time", she has claimed that she has now been told that her family situation does not qualify her as an "exemption" in the new polocy.

She told KING5: "I really do love my job, I love the role that I'm in. She was like 'Hey, I just wanna bring you up to speed about that remote working exemption. Your family isn't enough of a personal reason for a justification so we need to have a plan. When I told them that my husband got his dream job in the Midwest, they said, basically, that would be fine.

"How can they play my life? This is kind of bogus! Why can't I just have what I had before? I can't come back to Seattle. What is their definition of what is enough to get that exemption now?"

Earlier this year, an Amazon spokesperson had reported observations of "more energy" between employees when they had begun to spend the majority of their time working in the office.

"There’s more energy, collaboration, and connections happening since we’ve been working together at least three days per week, and we’ve heard this from lots of employees and the businesses that surround our office. We continue to look at the best ways to bring more teams together in the same locations, and we’ll communicate directly with employees as we make decisions that affect them."