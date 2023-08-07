50 Cent was starstruck meeting Dame Helen Mirren because he finds her so "sexy".

The rapper has admitted he's got a huge crush the 78-year-old actress because she exudes confidence and sensuality and he was thrilled to meet her at a red carpet event even though she attended with her husband Taylor Hackford.

The 'In da Club' star told Men's Health magazine: "She's sexy. She'll look at you, and you go 'oh s***!' I don't care how old she get, I don't give a f*** what nobody says, she's sexy ... It's her confidence, it's everything that she is for all of these years. She's gonna be sexy forever."

He added of his red carpet meeting with 'The Queen' star: "Her husband was just right there with her. He’s going ‘Oh, that’s just what she does'. He notices what you notice, that she’s sexy. It’s confidence. It’s everything she is for all of these years. She’s going to be sexy forever."

The rapper previously opened up about his crush during an appearance on 'Conan' back in 2018, saying of Mirren: "She just looked at me and there was this interesting thing going on in her eyes. It’s a different thing, like old Hollywood is rich, but it’s another thing. It’s this confidence thing from being tested and proven.

"And she looks at you like she knows she’s sexy, and her husband is not far behind while she’s doing this s***. But she still has the habit of looking at you that way, and it’s just the way it is."