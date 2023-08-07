Colman Domingo will remember Angus Cloud as "pure light and joy".

The actor passed away on July 31, aged 25, and Colman - his 'Euphoria' co-star - has revealed that he'll always have fond memories of him.

Colman told PEOPLE: "Angus was pure light and joy, and he was also a little odd. Which is what I loved about him."

The actor recalled his last-ever encounter with Angus, and he likened his former co-star to "the pied piper".

Colman said: "The last time I saw him was at a party for a clothing brand, and he had like five or six people around him, and he was like, ‘Oh, Colman, hey man, it's good to see you.’ We hugged, and we started talking, and I pulled him away for a minute.

"We're talking for ten minutes and at some point I said, ‘Oh, I'm so sorry. I don't wanna take you away from your friends.’ And he looked back and said, ‘I don't know them.’ I was like, 'What?' But people sort of, like, glommed onto him ... People glommed onto him because he was just that guy.

"He was like the pied piper in a way. So he always had new people around him because he was interesting, quirky and funny, real sweet, and also very real."

Meanwhile, Angus' mother recently insisted that he "did not intend" to take his own life.

The actor was found dead at his family's California home, and although he was in "deep grief" over the death of his father a few weeks before, Lisa Cloud insisted he wasn't suicidal.

She wrote on Facebook: "Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one."