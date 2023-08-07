Zooey Deschanel is obsessed with 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The 43-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Jessica Day in 'New Girl' - has revealed that she's a huge fan of various reality TV shows, such as 'Vanderpump Rules' and the 'Real Housewives' franchise.

Asked to name her latest obsession, Zooey told PEOPLE: "I mean, 'Vanderpump Rules'. I’m a big 'Real Housewives' fan - 'Beverly Hills'. [I’m a] hometown girl."

The actress wasn't a huge fan of 'Vanderpump Rules' rules until relatively recently.

However, she became engrossed in the show during its last season.

She explained: "I wasn’t even a 'Vanderpump' person, but this season was so great that I became one."

Meanwhile, Zooey recently took to social media to pay a glowing tribute to Jonathan Scott as the couple celebrated their fourth anniversary.

The brunette beauty turned to Instagram to pay a gushing tribute to the 45-year-old star, describing him as a "dreamboat".

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful! (sic)"

Jonathan also took to social media to celebrate their anniversary.

The reality star said: "500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway? [laughing emoji] 4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!! [heart emojis] (sic)"

Prior to that, Zooey admitted that she's learned to be more open since she started dating the TV star.

She told Bustle: "He's from a different world. I kept my cards close to my chest. But everything about him was kind of out there because people know him. I'm like, 'He's so nice, kind, funny and smart, why wouldn't I want to tell everybody?'"